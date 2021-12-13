Invest Cyprus welcomes International IT Services and Software Solutions Sword Group' s decision to open office in Nicosia

(Di lunedì 13 dicembre 2021), Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/has welcomed plans by, anconsulting,, andcompany, to launch some of its operations in. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of, said the'stoaninwill bolster's reputation as a central tech hub in the European market. Theconsultancy will be joining a number of leading names in the industry already established on the island. With digital ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Invest Cyprus

LIMASSOL,, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - RoboMarkets, a European regulated broker and a provider of ... Trading fractional shares will enable RoboMarkets clients toin securities with less ......in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade andin a ... eToro is regulated in Europe by theSecurities and Exchange Commission, authorised and ...Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an international consulting, services, and software company, to launch some of its operations in Cyprus. George Campanellas, Chief Executive of Invest ...Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888 ...