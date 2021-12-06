CAA Signs Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, Director of Somalia’s First Oscar Submission ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) CAA has signed Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, the up-and-coming Director of “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” Somalia’s First ever official Submission for the Oscars international feature film race. “The Gravedigger’s Wife,” Ahmed’s feature debut,” world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week and went on to win the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto. The film also played BFI London, Chicago L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Oren Moverman Signs With CAAEXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director and Emmy Award-winning producer Oren Moverman has inked with CAA, Deadline has learned. Moverman continues to be managed by Jeremy Plager at 7 ...
