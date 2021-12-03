GTA Online: domina il sottosuolo nell’evento Traffico d’armiFor Honor Anno 5 Stagione 4: Frozen Shores, disponibile dal 9 dicembreThe Sims 4 e Stefan Cooke lanciano nuovi lookApex Legends: Evento Reveal Collezione PredoniCrocs Classic Clog K Unisex Zoccoli Bambini -50% Sconti e OfferteDLink4Me: nuova promozione smart regala Amazon Fire TV StickAssetto Corsa Competizione - Nuovo trailer Gen9 Spinning in the RainIl Farming Simulator League si disputerà questo weekendGeForce NOW abbonamenti RTX 3080 in Europa e 20 nuovi giochiSuper green pass : ecco le regole in zona bianca gialla arancione e ...Ultime Blog

Nanoracks | Voyager Space | and Lockheed Martin Awarded NASA Contract to Build First-of-its-Kind Commercial Space Station

Starlab to anchor NASA's Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Destinations project as the Space economy continues ...

Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin Awarded NASA Contract to Build First-of-its-Kind Commercial Space Station (Di venerdì 3 dicembre 2021) Starlab to anchor NASA's Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Destinations project as the Space economy continues to grow DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin NYSE: LMT, has been Awarded a $160 million Contract by NASA to design its Starlab Commercial Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program. Starlab will enable NASA's initiative to stimulate the Commercial Space economy and provide science and crew capabilities ...
NASA awards US$415mil to fund three commercial space stations

Nasa awarded RM1.75bil to private companies to work on replacing the International Space Station, slated to retire by the end of the decade.
