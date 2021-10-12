CORRECTING and REPLACING Sneaker Investment App Rares Announces $4 Million Seed Funding Round | Led by MaC Venture Capital

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CORRECTING and

I'm grateful to be a part of this exciting chapter for the Rares team as we work to empower communities passionate about sneaker culturebuilding culturalfinancial equity in the massive ...Contacts Bhaskar Deka ( PR@edcast.com ) Articoli correlatiREPLACING Sneaker Investment App Rares Announces $4 Million Seed Funding Round, Led by MaC Venture Capital Business Wire ...Fourth paragraph, first sentence of release dated October 6, 2021, should read: As the vice president and general manager for Phenom in Central Europe, Gerstner will be responsible for strengthening e ...Solid Biosciences Inc. (Solid, Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), and Forge Biologics, a cell and gene therapy ...