Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition è realtà! Annunciata la finestra di lancio (Di venerdì 8 ottobre 2021) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition è reale e uscirà entro la fine dell'anno. La trilogia, composta da Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City e GTA: San Andreas, presenterà "aggiornamenti trasversali inclusi miglioramenti grafici e miglioramenti al gameplay" in tutti e tre i giochi, ma Rockstar ha promesso che manterrà "l'aspetto classico" dei giochi originali. Rockstar ha affermato che ulteriori dettagli verranno rivelati "nelle prossime settimane". Un aspetto dell'annuncio che potrebbe rivelarsi controverso è che, prima dell'uscita della Definitive Edition, Rockstar inizierà a rimuovere le versioni originali di tutti e tre i giochi dai negozi digitali la prossima settimana.

