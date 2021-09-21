Ultime Covid, contagi e vittime crescono : Fiducia a Green pass bisCade da balcone hotel a Paraggi : morto turista UsaCome alleviare vari disturbi allo stomaco? Alcuni consigli contro ...Cotton compie 30 anni - grosse novità in arrivoUbisoft e Hamilton svelano la loro partnership per Far Cry 6PAW PATROL: Il Film dal 23/09 al cinema Gioco d'azzardo e intrattenimento in rete: si gioca sempre di più da ...Lucca Comics & Games 2021 - Presentato oggi il programma Le Nuovissime Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 disponibiliAnimal Crossing: New Horizons arriva la Milano Fashion Week Ultime Blog

WorldSBK | Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz Davies

The bad luck continues for the Go Eleven Ducati team this season. After Covid earlier in the year, Chaz ...

WorldSBK: Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz Davies (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) The bad luck continues for the Go Eleven Ducati team this season. After Covid earlier in the year, Chaz Davies is now out of action for at least the next two rounds of Jerez and Portimao due to injury.
SUPERBIKE - Stop forzato per Chaz #Davies: la #Superbike riabbraccia così Loris #Baz, che sostituisce il pilota nel…

Many names have been cited as possible substitutes for the Welshman, but the most likely to ride the #7 V4R is Loris Baz . The Frenchman, having just completed the final MotoAmerica round in which he ...

WorldSSP: Bulega and Ducati Aruba ready to debut in the category in 2022

WSBK: Baz sostituisce l'infortunato Davies sulla Ducati-Go Eleven

Avendo due costole rotte dopo Barcellona, il gallese dovrà stare fermo, dunque da Jerez fino a quando non sarà in sesto il suo posto sulla V4-RS verrà preso dal francese, che correrà con il #11.

Baz sostituirà Davies nel Team GoEleven

Il francese tornerà nel WorldSBK al posto del gallese che continua a recuperare dopo essersi rotto due costole in Catalogna ...
