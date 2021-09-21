WorldSBK | Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz Davies

(Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) The bad luck continues for the Go Eleven Ducati team this season. After Covid earlier in the year,is now out of action for at least the next two rounds ofand Portimao due to injury.

Many names have been cited as possible substitutes for the Welshman, but the most likely to ride the #7 V4R isBaz . The Frenchman, having just completed the final MotoAmerica round in which he ...Translated by Heather WatsonBaz at Jerez in place of Chaz DaviesAvendo due costole rotte dopo Barcellona, il gallese dovrà stare fermo, dunque da Jerez fino a quando non sarà in sesto il suo posto sulla V4-RS verrà preso dal francese, che correrà con il #11.Il francese tornerà nel WorldSBK al posto del gallese che continua a recuperare dopo essersi rotto due costole in Catalogna ...