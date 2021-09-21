WorldSBK: Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz Davies (Di martedì 21 settembre 2021) The bad luck continues for the Go Eleven Ducati team this season. After Covid earlier in the year, Chaz Davies is now out of action for at least the next two rounds of Jerez and Portimao due to injury.Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
corsedimoto : SUPERBIKE - Stop forzato per Chaz #Davies: la #Superbike riabbraccia così Loris #Baz, che sostituisce il pilota nel… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : WorldSBK Loris
WorldSBK: Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz DaviesMany names have been cited as possible substitutes for the Welshman, but the most likely to ride the #7 V4R is Loris Baz . The Frenchman, having just completed the final MotoAmerica round in which he ...
WorldSSP: Bulega and Ducati Aruba ready to debut in the category in 2022Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK: Loris Baz at Jerez in place of Chaz Davies
WorldSBK WorldSBK
WSBK: Baz sostituisce l'infortunato Davies sulla Ducati-Go ElevenAvendo due costole rotte dopo Barcellona, il gallese dovrà stare fermo, dunque da Jerez fino a quando non sarà in sesto il suo posto sulla V4-RS verrà preso dal francese, che correrà con il #11.
Baz sostituirà Davies nel Team GoElevenIl francese tornerà nel WorldSBK al posto del gallese che continua a recuperare dopo essersi rotto due costole in Catalogna ...
WorldSBK LorisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WorldSBK Loris