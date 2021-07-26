IRRC | Lukas Maurer and Pierre Yves Bian triumph in Chimay

(Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) After the cancellation of the entire 2020 season and a delayed start this year, the 2021 season is finally underway for riders in the International Road Racing Championship , who battled it out at the ...

Advertising

AngyFra89 : RT @RoadRacingCore: IRRC - Conclusa la prima tappa 2021 a Chimay (Belgio). Brillano Lukas Maurer e Pierre-Yves Bian. Bene Stefano Bonetti ??… - matram85 : RT @RoadRacingCore: IRRC - Conclusa la prima tappa 2021 a Chimay (Belgio). Brillano Lukas Maurer e Pierre-Yves Bian. Bene Stefano Bonetti ??… - RoadRacingCore : IRRC - Conclusa la prima tappa 2021 a Chimay (Belgio). Brillano Lukas Maurer e Pierre-Yves Bian. Bene Stefano Bonet… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IRRC Lukas

Motosprint.it

Maurer's double in Superbike As for Superbike , both of the weekend's races were won by... The next 2021round will be in Horice, in the Czech Republic, over the weekend of 14 - 15 August. ...... sia in Gara 1 che in Gara 2 è statoMaurer su Kawasaki a salire sul gradino più alto del ... Il prossimo appuntamento per l'2021 sarà a Horice, in Repubblica Ceca, nel fine settimana del 14 e ...Il primo round della stagione 2021 dell'International Road Racing Championship va in archivio con due doppiette Kawasaki tra Superbike e Supersport. Andrea Majola a podio con la Paton ...