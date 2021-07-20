My Talking Angela 2 is Here and Heads Straight to AppGallery

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) Fun and friendship take centre stage in the modern, exciting new virtual friend game from mobile games developer Outfit7 SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/My2, the sequel to the popular virtual pet mobile game, My, has launched on. The game follows the success of the original version, which attracted several million downloads. The new game from Outfit7, a global leader in virtual pet mobile games, became available simultaneously with other major app stores, cementingas the world's third largest app platform. "The joy of My ...