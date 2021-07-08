Zeitworks Hires New CEO | Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process Improvement with Machine Learning

(Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) - - (WIRE) - - #CRN - - Intact Technology, an IT Software Consulting and Managed Services firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of... Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zeitworks Hires

Contacts Katie Wilmoth, Smart Choice - 336.217.4650 x3042 - kwilmoth@smartchoiceagents.com Articoli correlatiNew CEO, Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process ...The team incubatedat Madrona Venture Labs (MVL) in 2019, led by Jay andBOD member and co - founder Ben Elowitz. Jay will leave his CTO post at MVL to become' CEO and ...