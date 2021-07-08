Unemployed Aged 45 and Above Face Ageism and Career Challenges Globally, Reveals Generation (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, the global employment nonprofit organisation Generation publishes Meeting The World's MidCareer Challenge, a research report based on a survey of 3,800 employed and Unemployed people, and 1,404 hiring managers to reveal global employment trends. The report sheds light on the reality of the jobs market for those Aged 45-60 in seven countries – Brazil, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States – with a particular focus on those seeking or working in entry-level and intermediate roles with no formal post-secondary educational background and low ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Oecd area employment rate rose by 1.0 percentage point in the fourth quarter of 2020, but remains below pre - pandemic level... where they are recorded as unemployed, whereas in most other countries, they are recorded as ... In the fourth quarter of 2020, the youth (aged 15 to 24) employment rate (up by 1.4 percentage points,...
Unemployed Aged 45 and Above Face Ageism and Career Challenges Globally, Reveals GenerationThe survey, commissioned by Generation, took place between March and May 2021. The 3,800 respondents spanned both employed and unemployed people aged 18 to 60. The survey classed respondents either as ...
