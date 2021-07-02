Hisense Becomes the World' s 1st TV Brand Acquiring TÜV Rheinland Privacy by Design Certification Based on ETSI EN 303 645

(Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) QINGDAO, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/TÜVGreater China (TÜV) granted theEN 303 645 (IoT) product cybersecurity andprotection standardto VIDAA 72671 platform smart TV ofVisual Technology Co., Ltd on June 25th, 2021.became the's first TVto receive the certificate. Dr Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜVGreater China and Senior Engineer; Zhao Bin, General Manager of TÜV ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense Becomes

Zazoom Blog

..." said Jia Shaoqian, the CEO ofGroup. "It helpsbuild stronger relationships with its global consumers and accelerates the company's globalisation process. It also creates a solid ......" said Jia Shaoqian, the CEO ofGroup. "It helpsbuild stronger relationships with its global consumers and accelerates the company's globalisation process. It also creates a solid ...