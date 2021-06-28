Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ (EXCLUSIVE) (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” Variety has learned. Kirby, who was Oscar-nominated for “Pieces of a Woman,” will star in the film opposite Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman. As with “The Father,” “The Son” was adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”), from Zeller’s critically acclaimed stage play. Zeller and Hampton just won the best adapted screenplay Oscar. “The Son” focuses on Peter (Jackman) ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
klkpts : RT @justanotheredit: VANESSA KIRBY AND LAURA DERN??????? HELLOODJSJSJWNWJ - kirbsoul : un film con vanessa kirby, laura dern e hugh jackman il paradiso letteralmente ma di cosa stiamo parlando - TataChips86 : Troppo Felice per Vanessa Kirby E questi nuovi progetti. Madoooo vicino a Laura Fuck Dern #TheSon - saphicccc : RT @justanotheredit: VANESSA KIRBY AND LAURA DERN??????? HELLOODJSJSJWNWJ - cinnamongiirI : Vanessa Kirby e Laura Dern vabbè io mi ammazzo -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vanessa Kirby
Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby nel cast del survival thriller SuddenlyTra i progetti più interessanti in preparazione c'è il survival thriller Suddenly , che vede il coinvolgimento delle star Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby . Thomas Bidegain, sceneggiatore di Un sapore di ruggine e ossa, A Prophet e Dheepan, farà il suo debutto dietro la macchina da presa adattando il romanzo della francese Isabelle ...
Tribeca Film Festival 2021: dieci film presentati nella versione online della kermesse newyorkeseItalian Studies La sempre efficace Vanessa Kirby è la protagonista del dramma diretto da Adam Leon che vede protagonista una donna perdersi nella notte di New York. Nel suo vagabondare confusa per ...
Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby insieme nel thriller Suddenly Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow
Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby insieme nel thriller SuddenlyNuovo progetto in vista per Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby! Il film Suddenly è basato sul romanzo francese Soudain Seuls.
Suddenly: il survival thriller con Jake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa KirbyJake Gyllenhaal e Vanessa Kirby reciteranno presto insieme nel nuovo film di Thomas Bidegain: Suddenly. Suddenly: di cosa parla? Suddenly segue la storia di una coppia rimasta bloccata su un'isol ...
Vanessa KirbySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vanessa Kirby