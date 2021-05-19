The Last of Us Parte II fa incetta di premi ai Webby Awards (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) The Last of Us Parte II ha saputo colpire non solo i giocatori che ancora adesso visitano il mondo post-apocalittico del gioco, ma anche la stampa e la critica. Grazie alla sua incredibile narrazione unita ad un cast di personaggi profondi, il titolo di Naughty Dog da quando è uscito ha fatto incetta di premi. E anche questa volta è lo stesso: Naughty Dog attraverso Twitter ha tenuto a ringraziare per tutti i premi vinti ai Webby Awards. Per chi non lo sapesse, il Webby Award è un premio internazionale presentato annualmente dall'International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences per l'eccellenza su Internet con categorie in siti web, pubblicità interattiva, film e video online e sui cellulari. Il premio è uno dei più ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) Theof UsII ha saputo colpire non solo i giocatori che ancora adesso visitano il mondo post-apocalittico del gioco, ma anche la stampa e la critica. Grazie alla sua incredibile narrazione unita ad un cast di personaggi profondi, il titolo di Naughty Dog da quando è uscito ha fattodi. E anche questa volta è lo stesso: Naughty Dog attraverso Twitter ha tenuto a ringraziare per tutti ivinti ai. Per chi non lo sapesse, ilAward è uno internazionale presentato annualmente dall'International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences per l'eccellenza su Internet con categorie in siti web, pubblicità interattiva, film e video online e sui cellulari. Ilo è uno dei più ...

