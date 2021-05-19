The Last of Us Parte II fa incetta di premi ai Webby Awards (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) The Last of Us Parte II ha saputo colpire non solo i giocatori che ancora adesso visitano il mondo post-apocalittico del gioco, ma anche la stampa e la critica. Grazie alla sua incredibile narrazione unita ad un cast di personaggi profondi, il titolo di Naughty Dog da quando è uscito ha fatto incetta di premi. E anche questa volta è lo stesso: Naughty Dog attraverso Twitter ha tenuto a ringraziare per tutti i premi vinti ai Webby Awards. Per chi non lo sapesse, il Webby Award è un premio internazionale presentato annualmente dall'International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences per l'eccellenza su Internet con categorie in siti web, pubblicità interattiva, film e video online e sui cellulari. Il premio è uno dei più ...Leggi su eurogamer
Advertising
The Last of Us Parte 2 - i protagonisti dopo 30 anni immaginati da un'artista
The Last of Us - God of War e altre esclusive PlayStation in uscita su PC? Sony li 'nasconde' sullo store Valve
The Last of Us Parte 2 - come sarebbero i protagonisti dopo 30 anni? Un'artista prova a disegnare l'ipotetico sequel
acmilan : Do you know when we last won by 7? Find out in tonight’s stats ?? - giroditalia : ?? The last of the 177000 metres from Modena to Cattolica. ?? L'ultimo dei 177000 metri da Modena a Cattolica. Powe… - LillyXWP : @_hoseoksmile Così mi fai piangere!! Ogni volta che ascolto THE LAST mi si stringe il cuore. Mi sento vicina a lui… - torrezando : the day before é >>literalmente<< uma mistura de days gone e the last of us - Crunchyroll_it : È disponibile il nuovo episodio di Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose - Episodio 6 - Chi ride pe… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
The Last of Us Part 2 si porta a casa i Webby AwardsThe Last of Us Part 2 ha trionfato durante la kermesse dei Webby Awards . Il titolo di casa Naughty Dog, ultima grande esclusiva per PlayStation 4 ha infatti trionfato ai premi assegnati dall'...
The transformation of civilisation between pagan idols and individuals on the margins of the system in Benoit Drouart's Art Singulier (IE)In the artwork, Benoit Drouart describes the amazement and disbelief at the profound changes that global society has undergone in the last year as a result of the pandemic, which has led people to ...
The Last of Us Parte 2, ancora premi: Naughty Dog trionfa ai Webby Awards Everyeye Videogiochi
Angela Missoni quits helm of fashion houseMILAN, MAY 19 - Angela Missoni has quit as creative director of the storied fashion house her parents created last century, sources said Wednesday. For the first time in 68 years, they said, a Missoni ...
Zack Snyder reagisce agli zombie nei videogame, da Resident Evil a The Last of Us!Guardate il regista di Justice League e Army of the Dead messo di fronte ai più celebri zombie della storia dei videogame.
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last