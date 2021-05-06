Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

(Di giovedì 6 maggio 2021) (NYSE: ORA) today announcedfor theended March 31,. KEY ... The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ormat Technologies

Leonardo

... Nev., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1 2021 Q1 2020 ...The key players active in the global geothermal turbines market are Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Fuji Electric, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.,Inc., Ansaldo Energia, ...