LTI FY21 USD Revenues grow 9 5%; Net Profit up 27 5% | Q4 FY21 USD Revenues up 9 1% YoY

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a ...

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q4 FY21 and full year FY21 results today. Q4 FY21 In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: Full year FY21 In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: Capital Return "Supported by a strong Q4, FY21 was another year of market leading growth. We are happy to report revenue growth of 9.5% and net Profit growth of 27.5% for the year. In Q4, we also won two large deals with net new TCV of USD 66 mn, culminating into a record large deal TCV for FY21. Our superior ...
MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY21 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: "We are pleased to deliver a strong quarter with 5.8% QoQ ...

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q3 FY21 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: "We are pleased to deliver a strong quarter with 5.8% QoQ ...
