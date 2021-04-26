Premier | il Leicester rimonta il Crystal Palace 2-1 Ora è a più 7 dalla quinta

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Ilbatte il2-1 e conquista tre punti pesantissimi per la qualificazione alla prossima Champions League. Uomini di Hodgson avanti a sorpresa con Zaha al 12?, poi Castagne e Iheanacho firmano la. Foxes ora a -5 dal secondo posto del Manchester United ma soprattutto a +7 dal West Ham, quinto in classifica. Foto: TwitterL'articolo proviene da Alfredo Pedullà.

Mediagol : #PremierLeague, Leicester-Crystal Palace 2-1: Castagne e Iheanacho assegnano a Rodgers i tre punti - sportli26181512 : Premier, Iheanacho e Castagne trascinano il Leicester: Il Crystal Palace di Hodgson passa in vantaggio ma le reti d… - sportface2016 : #PremierLeague 2020/2021: gol e assist del solito #Iheanacho, vola il #Leicester

Dove vedere in tv e streaming il match valido per la trentatreesima giornata di League. Questa sera, lunedì 26 aprile, alle ore 21, scenderanno in campo City e Crystal. LEICESTER (REGNO UNITO) - Il Leicester di Rodgers vince in rimonta, 2-1, contro il Crystal Palace. Le Foxes blindano la terza posizione e si portano a +5 dal West Ham quinto. L'undici di Hodgson. Il Leicester batte 2-1 il Crystal Palace nella trentatreesima giornata di Premier League 2020/2021. Decisivo il solito Iheanacho con un gol e un assist.