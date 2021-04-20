Empowered Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for CovClear™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Empowered Diagnostics LLC, one of the largest U.S.-based manufacturers of Rapid diagnostic Testing solutions, announced today that it received CE Marking for its CovClear™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. CovClear is a lower-cavity nasal swab Test that can detect active COVID-19 infection within about two days of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, before a person becomes contagious. The Test produces highly accurate results within minutes, and is quick, comfortable and simple to use. It has been researched, developed and manufactured in the U.S., and is produced using the highest quality materials available. "We are empowering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Empowered Diagnostics LLC, one of the largest U.S.-based manufacturers of Rapid diagnostic Testing solutions, announced today that it received CE Marking for its CovClear™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. CovClear is a lower-cavity nasal swab Test that can detect active COVID-19 infection within about two days of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, before a person becomes contagious. The Test produces highly accurate results within minutes, and is quick, comfortable and simple to use. It has been researched, developed and manufactured in the U.S., and is produced using the highest quality materials available. "We are empowering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Empowered DiagnosticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Empowered Diagnostics