Empowered Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for CovClear™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/LLC, one of the largest U.S.-based manufacturers ofdiagnosticing solutions, announced today that it received CEing for its-19. CovClear is a lower-cavity nasal swabthat can detect active-19 infection within about two days of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, before a person becomes contagious. Theproduces highly accurate results within minutes, and is quick, comfortable and simple to use. It has been researched, developed and manufactured in the U.S., and is produced using the highest quality materials available. "We are empowering ...