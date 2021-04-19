Toyota Owners 400: e dal nulla sbuca Bowman (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) Un pilota domina per 200 giri…per far vincere un altro! È la dura realtà della NASCAR, e Denny Hamlin lo scopre a sue spese domenica al Richmond Raceway. Durante la Toyota Owners 400, il pilota Gibbs appare inarrestabile, e destinato ad un facile trionfo. Ma una caution tardiva riduce la corsa ad uno sprint di 12 giri, nella quale prevale Alex Bowman. Il portacolori Hendrick rimane a lungo nelle retrovie per una penalità per un’infrazione ai box, ma recupera bene. Alex ingaggia un duello con Hamlin all’ultimo restart, battendolo. La magia della NASCAR: nulla si può dare per scontato! La top ten è completata da Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto e Austin Dillon. In totale sono 20 i cambi di leader, per 5 bandiere gialle, di cui solo due per episodi ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
