Sol Systems Flips the Switch at Seven Solar Projects at Walmart Stores Across California

Sacramento, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Today, Sol Systems announces the completion of Solar ...

Sol Systems Flips the Switch at Seven Solar Projects at Walmart Stores Across California (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Sacramento, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Today, Sol Systems announces the completion of Solar energy Systems totaling 6.5 megawatts (MW) at ... As part of that goal, it is targeting zero emissions ...
Sacramento, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Today, Sol Systems announces the completion of solar energy systems totaling 6.5 megawatts (MW) at seven Walmart stores across California. The portfolio includes a mixture of solar energy systems installed ...

