2 fugitive criminals caught in Cambodia (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 14 - Italian and Cambodian police on Wednesday arrested two Italian fugitive criminals convicted of sexual violence against a minor and financial offences respectively. Antonello Marras, 45, ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
