VTech Completes Acquisition of Mexican Manufacturing Facility from QSC | LLC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) HONG KONG, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) announced today that it has completed theof a productionin Tecate, MexicoQSC, LLC forwood enclosure loudspeakers. Thewas announced on 20 January 2021. In addition towood enclosure loudspeakers, it strengthensContractServices' leading position as a manufacturer of professional audio equipment. Furthermore, theof asite outside Asia expands's global footprint strategically and better serves the needs of its customers. The transaction was completed on 1 April 2021 and was funded through ...