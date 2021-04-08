VTech Completes Acquisition of Mexican Manufacturing Facility from QSC, LLC (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) HONG KONG, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
VTech Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) announced today that it has completed the Acquisition of a production Facility in Tecate, Mexico from QSC, LLC for Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers. The Acquisition was announced on 20 January 2021. In addition to Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers, it strengthens VTech Contract Manufacturing Services' leading position as a manufacturer of professional audio equipment. Furthermore, the Acquisition of a Manufacturing site outside Asia expands VTech's global footprint strategically and better serves the needs of its customers. The transaction was completed on 1 April 2021 and was funded through ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VTech Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) announced today that it has completed the Acquisition of a production Facility in Tecate, Mexico from QSC, LLC for Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers. The Acquisition was announced on 20 January 2021. In addition to Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers, it strengthens VTech Contract Manufacturing Services' leading position as a manufacturer of professional audio equipment. Furthermore, the Acquisition of a Manufacturing site outside Asia expands VTech's global footprint strategically and better serves the needs of its customers. The transaction was completed on 1 April 2021 and was funded through ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VTech CompletesNioh 2 The Complete Edition bersagliato da recensioni negative a causa delle performance vigamusmagazine
VTech CompletesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VTech Completes