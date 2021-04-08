ROCCAT diventa partner ufficiale della League Championship Series di ...Abandoned: nuova esclusiva PS5 in arrivoKONAMI ANNOUNCIA PITCH CLASH BETA, UN NUOVO VIDEOGIOCO MOBILE DI ...Vivid Money arriva in Italia: un'unica app per banking, investimenti ...PAC-MAN 99 DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHWB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise Pipitone

' Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house

I see it, realise that the work is by Caravaggio and think that with the help of funding I can get it ...

ROME, APR 8 - Top Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi says he has discovered a lost Caravaggio at a Madrid auction house. The painting, The Crown of Thorns, attributed to Spanish 17th - century master José de Ribero aka Spagnoletto, was due to go on sale at the Casa ...

