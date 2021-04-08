'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction house (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) "I see it, realise that the work is by Caravaggio and think that with the help of funding I can get it back to Italy," Sgarbi told the Italian press Thursday. The last rediscovered Caravaggio, ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Caravaggio discovered
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction houseROME, APR 8 - Top Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi says he has discovered a lost Caravaggio at a Madrid auction house. The painting, The Crown of Thorns, attributed to Spanish 17th - century master José de Ribero aka Spagnoletto, was due to go on sale at the Casa ...
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction houseROME, APR 8 - Top Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi says he has discovered a lost Caravaggio at a Madrid auction house. The painting, The Crown of Thorns, attributed to Spanish 17th - century master José de Ribero aka Spagnoletto, was due to go on sale at the Casa ...
In Grecia il primo museo sottomarino Artribune
'Caravaggio' discovered at Madrid auction houseROME, APR 8 - Top Italian art critic Vittorio Sgarbi says he has discovered a lost Caravaggio at a Madrid auction house. The painting, The Crown of Thorns, attributed to Spanish 17th-century master Jo ...
Caravaggio discoveredSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Caravaggio discovered