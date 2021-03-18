Rakuten Viber & Synctuition Join Forces to Support Mental Health Worldwide (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) - TALLINN, Estonia, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today, Rakuten Viber &; Synctuition are proud to announce a partnership, aimed to combat Mental Health struggles. The toll of the global pandemic is being felt by everyone, especially when it comes to Mental Health. This is why Viber's partnership with Synctuition could not come at a better time. With Synctuition's groundbreaking technology, Viber can Support its loyal users' Mental Health through the features offered in the messaging platform. At a time where travel is difficult at best, Synctuition has created incredible, dream-like soundscapes by recording 3D ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Classifica applicazioni messaggistica istantanea più usate nel 2020...Facebook Messenger Zenly WeChat Telegram Corea del Sud Kakao Talk Discord Facebook Messenger Line Zenly Giappone Line Discord Zenly Facebook Messenger Rakuten Link Filippine Facebook Messenger Viber ...
