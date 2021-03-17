Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) ... and, aleader in AI - based diagnosticin, haved today ... We see enormous potential in theportfolio and believe it perfectly complements our existing ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Epredia And

Agenzia ANSA

..." explained John Marotta, President,Chief Executive Officer, PHC Holdings Corporation. 'We believe that digital pathology is a key part of cancer diagnostics of the future that can ......" explained John Marotta, President,Chief Executive Officer, PHC Holdings Corporation. 'We believe that digital pathology is a key part of cancer diagnostics of the future that can ...PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, and Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, have announced today ...