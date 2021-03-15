GameChange Solar Announces Deployment of Over 230 | 000 Solar Trackers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) - NORWALK, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/today announced that the company has now deployed230,000. Eachtracker is an independent robotic system that moves an average of 90 PVmodules throughout the course of the day to follow the sun and interact with weather patterns to optimize energy harvest for power plant owners. The system uses advanced wireless mesh networks as well as industry-leading learning algorithms that will optimize eachpower plant's unique needs to maximize power production. Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at, ...