Microland to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all employees and their immediate families

BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital ...

Microland, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it would be underwriting the cost of vaccinating all its employees and their immediate families against COVID-19. Eligible employees will be reimbursed the cost of vaccination under the Microland Medical Insurance Policy. This is part of the company's continuing effort to support the safety and well-being of its employees and their families. The company over the last 12 months has taken every possible precaution to minimize the impact of the pandemic on its employees' health and safety. The health and safety framework included ...
