Microland to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all employees and their immediate families

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) BENGALURU, India, ATLANTA and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it would be underwriting the cost of vaccinating all itsandagainst-19. Eligiblewill be reimbursed the cost ofunder theMedical Insurance Policy. This is part of the company's continuing effort to support the safety and well-being of itsand. The company over the last 12 months has taken every possible precaution to minimize the impact of the pandemic on its' health and safety. The health and safety framework included ...