The Last of Us: Parte II usa una mazza da golf in un momento chiave del gioco per un preciso motivo (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) C'è un momento chiave in The Last of Us: Parte II che coinvolge una mazza da golf, e il game director e writer Neil Druckmann ha ora fornito più contesto sull'argomento. Druckmann ha condiviso una sua storia personale con il golf e di come ha subito un trauma cranico permanente. Quanto riportato contiene GROSSI SPOILER, poiché svela un momento chiave di The Last of Us Parte II. Pertanto, invitiamo tutti coloro che non hanno giocato il titolo di Naughty Dog che non vogliano rovinare questo momento a interrompere la lettura. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
Neil Druckmann dice che Naughty Dog ha “diversi bei progetti” da rivelare in futuroNeil Druckmann anticipa grandi novità per il futuro di Naughty Dog. Neil Druckmann, il director di The Last of Us Parte 2, ha detto recentemente che Naughty Dog ha diversi “bei progetti” in fase di sv ...
The Last Of Us 2: Ecco perchè Abby usa una mazza da golfIn The Last Of Us 2 ad un certo punto del gioco, Abby utilizza una mazza da golf. Neil Duckmann in una recente dichiarazione ha svelato cosa c'è dietro questa ...
