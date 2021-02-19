We decided on Gregoretti case together - Salvini

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : decided Gregoretti

AGI - Agenzia Giornalistica Italia

...go on a trial for abduction for refusing a landing berth to the 131 migrants aboard the... Wetogether. We celebrated together". ....go on a trial for abduction for refusing a landing berth to the 131 migrants aboard the... Wetogether. We celebrated together". .ROME, FEB 19 - League leader Matteo Salvini reiterated on Friday that the decisions he made regarding migrants aboard the Gregoretti coast guard ship when he was interior minister in 2019 were made to ...