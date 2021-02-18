L'amore strappato : la storia di Rosa e Rocco MacalusoRitrovato nell'Adige il corpo della mamma di Benno, morta Laura ...Italia's Got Talent 2021 streaming diretta tvLa Caserma streaming e diretta tvIl boss Raffaele Cutolo è mortoCalabria Scuole ChiusePorto Juventus Streaming Formazioni Dove Vederla OrarioBobby Solo confessione choc: Ho fatto un disastro coi miei soldi, ...Inghilterra: Marito Regina Elisabetta. Ricoverato il Principe FilippoCAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS - nuovi contenuti in arrivo

Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen' s contract by five years

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of ...

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018. "Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence, sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's transformation in the same ...
