Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018. "Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence, sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's transformation in the same ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018. "Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence, sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's transformation in the same ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gerresheimer extendsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gerresheimer extends