TCAI physicians participate in clinical trial for potential life-saving device for patients with heart rhythm disorders (Di venerdì 5 febbraio 2021) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
physicians with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center are among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate a new esophageal protection device designed to make ablation procedures safer for patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib), the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
physicians with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center are among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate a new esophageal protection device designed to make ablation procedures safer for patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib), the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TCAI physiciansDpcm. Trekking in montagna? Il CAI: “Si può: da soli e nel proprio comune” Lecco Notizie
TCAI physiciansSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TCAI physicians