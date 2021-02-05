Apex Legends festeggia due anni con l’Anniversary Collection EventChi è Vito Maria Camposeo? Opinionista tv e conduttore della rubrica ...LITTLE NIGHTMARES II - nuovo videoDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR - ANNUNCIATO L'EVENTO MONDIALE ONLINEDrawn To Life: Two Realms - DLC gratuito per Nintendo SwitcheFootball PES 2021: Data Pack 4 è disponibile Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | Stagione 1: Firebase Z, Express e ...Microsoft Store: offerte di San Valentino TWITCH: consigli per iniziare a streammareSnowRunner - DLC Season 3: Locate & Deliver Disponibile

TCAI physicians participate in clinical trial for potential life-saving device for patients with heart rhythm disorders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- physicians with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute ...

physicians with the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center are among the first in the world to participate in a clinical trial to evaluate a new esophageal protection device designed to make ablation procedures safer for patients with atrial fibrillation (A Fib), the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia. Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI, and Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at TCAI, recently participated in the first-in-human trials in ...
