Global survey presented at the Digital Liver Cancer Summit 2021 reveals heavy toll of COVID-19 first wave on liver cancer care

GENEVA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The delays of screening programmes, diagnostic imaging and ...

Global survey presented at the Digital Liver Cancer Summit 2021 reveals heavy toll of COVID-19 first wave on liver cancer care

GENEVA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The delays of screening programmes, diagnostic imaging and biopsies, cuts in the numbers of physicians available to treat liver cancer patients, cancellations of surgery, and a drop in the number of patients entered on clinical trials, were just some of the issues reported in the poll. The Global liver cancer Outcomes in COVID-19 (CERO-19) survey led by the Barcelona Clinic liver cancer group from Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, CIBEREH, and the Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan included 76 high-volume cancer treatment centres which participated ...
Covid, Zani (Tendercapital): "Impact investing e Recovery Plan priorità per affrontare sfide post pandemia"
... di riduzione delle diseguaglianze sociali e di accesso ai servizi sul territorio" sottolinea Zani, aggiungendo che "anche i risultati dell'Annual impact investor survey 2020 del Giin, il Global ...
Tendercapital, Zani: "Impact investing e Recovery Plan priorità per affrontare sfide post pandemia"
Anche i risultati dell'Annual impact investor survey 2020 del Giin, il Global impact investing network , che ha stimato un valore degli asset di riferimento di 719 miliardi di dollari statunitensi, " ...
Aziende obbligate a rivedere priorità rischi dopo choc pandemico
La pandemia da Covid-19 rende imperativo per le aziende rivedere la classifica dei principali rischi a cui un’organizzazione è esposta, oltre che innovare ed esplorare nuove strategie di gestione degl ...
