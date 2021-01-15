Almost all of Italy set to be an orange zone (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) It also keeps a ban on travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays. The ban will run until February ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) It also keeps a ban on travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays. The ban will run until February ...

Un Bitcoiner ha perso quasi 100.000$ in BTC a causa di un errore umano

Un utente di Reddit sostiene di aver perso l'accesso a 2,6 BTC tentando di trasferire il suo wallet verso un nuovo computer ...

