JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JASHEN, a leading innovator in household cleaning, ...

JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021 (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

JASHEN, a leading innovator in household cleaning, announced the launch of three new smart vacuum models at the first all-digital CES 2021 on Jan 11th. These models include the F16 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Removable Li-ion battery and patented BRN hair tangle-free technology; M16 Multi-Floor Cleaner with dirty water full detection system; and S10 robot vacuum&mop compatible with Alexa and Google Echo "JASHEN strives to bring intelligence to our products making cleaning a more enjoyable and comfortable experience," said Jason Huang, JASHEN's founder and president. "JASHEN's CES 2021 showcase features our expanding product line of home ...
