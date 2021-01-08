China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as a poverty-alleviation civil servant in China's hinterland (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) - BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Liang Lin is a millennial civil servant working for the poverty-reduction program in Minqiang Village of Shizhong Town in Jiangyan City, Sichuan Province. Every day, Liang rides her scooter to travel the six-kilometer distance between the village and the town. Over the past two years, Liang has been working with her colleagues to help local villagers in need and to consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements they had made. Liang got her master degree at Fudan university in Shanghai, but she decided to leave the metropolis after graduation. From a glamorous city to a remote countryside, from a rich and populous place to a poor and obscure location, Liang's life has been undergoing a lot of changes. Faced with many options ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Liang Lin is a millennial civil servant working for the poverty-reduction program in Minqiang Village of Shizhong Town in Jiangyan City, Sichuan Province. Every day, Liang rides her scooter to travel the six-kilometer distance between the village and the town. Over the past two years, Liang has been working with her colleagues to help local villagers in need and to consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements they had made. Liang got her master degree at Fudan university in Shanghai, but she decided to leave the metropolis after graduation. From a glamorous city to a remote countryside, from a rich and populous place to a poor and obscure location, Liang's life has been undergoing a lot of changes. Faced with many options ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
marcomassarotto : RT @maxkava: Dopo aver criticato il governo, Jack Ma è scomparso e pare sia “sotto supervisione” del partito. Intanto secondo questo report… - rscano : RT @maxkava: Dopo aver criticato il governo, Jack Ma è scomparso e pare sia “sotto supervisione” del partito. Intanto secondo questo report… - maxkava : Dopo aver criticato il governo, Jack Ma è scomparso e pare sia “sotto supervisione” del partito. Intanto secondo qu… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China ReportVirus, ritiro del report sull'Italia. Il direttore dell'Oms svela il perché: "Il ministro non era stato informato"
Il rapporto Oms sull’Italia è stato ritirato perché alcune procedure dell’organizzazione mondiale della sanità sono state “ignorate”. Lo ha affermato il direttore regionale per l’Europa dell’Oms, Hans ...
Covid Cina, torna la paura: lockdown per la capitale dello Hebei a 300 km da Pechino
Shijiazhuang, 11 milioni di abitanti, in lockdown: negli ultimi due giorni 200 casi di Coronavirus. Allarme in vista del Capodanno lunare del 12 febbraio ...
China ReportSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Report