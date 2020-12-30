EU should buy vaccines for Balkans says Di Maio in Kosovo (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) "As I explained to Commissioner (Olivér) Varhelyi, an initiative like this would, first of all, make it possible to ensure adequate and timely vaccine coverage in the countries of the Western Balkans,... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) "As I explained to Commissioner (Olivér) Varhelyi, an initiative like this would, first of all, make it possible to ensure adequate and timely vaccine coverage in the countries of the Western,...

ROME, DEC 30 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called on the European Union to buy COVID-19 vaccines for States in the Balkans during a visit to Kosovo on Wednesday. "Italy did not duck the cha ...

