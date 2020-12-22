Daimler and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Hybrid Cloud-powered Innovation & IT Infrastructure Transformation in the Automotive Sector (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) STUTTGART, Germany and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Daimler AG and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today Announced a long-term Strategic Partnership for a technology-Driven IT Infrastructure Transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and Infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys. The Partnership will enable the company to deepen its focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT Infrastructure and anytime-anywhere workplace. The collaboration will empower ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) STUTTGART, Germany and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/AG and(NYSE: INFY), todayd a long-termfor a technology-n IT. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals,AG will transform its IT operating model andlandscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with. Thewill enable the company to deepen its focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on-demand digital ITand anytime-anywhere workplace. The collaboration will empower ...

ansiogenaaf : RT @Gianludale27: Daimler ridurrà le sue quote (che attualmente ammontano al 60%), mentre quelle di Toto Wolff (ora al 30%) saliranno. Ques… - ImpieriFilippo : RT @Gianludale27: Mercedes ha anche confermato l'ingresso di INEOS come shareholder all'interno del team. Le quote della squadra saranno di… - Gianludale27 : Daimler ridurrà le sue quote (che attualmente ammontano al 60%), mentre quelle di Toto Wolff (ora al 30%) saliranno… - Gianludale27 : Mercedes ha anche confermato l'ingresso di INEOS come shareholder all'interno del team. Le quote della squadra sara… - GR_Mascolo : RT @EricssonItalia: #telco4italy Riccardo Mascolo, Head of Strategy and #5G for Industry, parla del progetto Factory56, il primo stabilimen… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Daimler and F1, INEOS diventa terzo azionista di Mercedes. Toto Wolff rinnova, vicino alla conferma Lewis Hamilton OA Sport Borsa: minirimbalzo Europa, futures in rosso, Milano +0,8%

(ANSA) – MILANO, 22 DIC – Minirimbalzo per le principali borse europee dopo il tonfo della seduta precedente legato ai timori per la variante inglese del Covid. In quella che per diversi mercati è la ...

Wolff: "Sarò ancora team principal, ma in futuro ad o presidente esecutivo"

Toto Wolff spiega il motivo del rinnovo come team principal, anticipando però che il futuro lo vedrà impegnato in un ruolo più dirigenziale con l'azienda e lontano dai circuiti ...

(ANSA) – MILANO, 22 DIC – Minirimbalzo per le principali borse europee dopo il tonfo della seduta precedente legato ai timori per la variante inglese del Covid. In quella che per diversi mercati è la ...Toto Wolff spiega il motivo del rinnovo come team principal, anticipando però che il futuro lo vedrà impegnato in un ruolo più dirigenziale con l'azienda e lontano dai circuiti ...