Autocertificazione Natale Scarica ModelloLa Grande congiunzione tra Giove e Saturno, la prima in 800 anniElliot Page primo selfie dal cambio di genereMidnight in the Universe: George Clooney torna con un film di ...Ariana Grande si è fidanzata con Dalton GomezAirbus A380 HiFly Disegna Un Cuore Sopra L'Oceano Per L'Ultimo VoloBergamo, Eliana Mascheretti uccide a martellate il cugino Giuliano ...BREXIT: DAL 1 ° GENNAIO SARÀ VIETATO PORTARE ALCUNI ALIMENTI DAL ...Il Cavaliere Oscuro Film In Tv Stasera Italia 1Pinocchio Stasera In TV Su Rete 4

Daimler and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Hybrid Cloud-powered Innovation & IT Infrastructure Transformation in the Automotive Sector

STUTTGART, Germany and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daimler AG and Infosys (NYSE: ...

zazoom
Commenta
Daimler and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Hybrid Cloud-powered Innovation & IT Infrastructure Transformation in the Automotive Sector (Di martedì 22 dicembre 2020) STUTTGART, Germany and BENGALURU, India, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Daimler AG and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today Announced a long-term Strategic Partnership for a technology-Driven IT Infrastructure Transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and Infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys. The Partnership will enable the company to deepen its focus on software engineering and to establish a fully scalable on-demand digital IT Infrastructure and anytime-anywhere workplace. The collaboration will empower ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitteransiogenaaf : RT @Gianludale27: Daimler ridurrà le sue quote (che attualmente ammontano al 60%), mentre quelle di Toto Wolff (ora al 30%) saliranno. Ques… - ImpieriFilippo : RT @Gianludale27: Mercedes ha anche confermato l'ingresso di INEOS come shareholder all'interno del team. Le quote della squadra saranno di… - Gianludale27 : Daimler ridurrà le sue quote (che attualmente ammontano al 60%), mentre quelle di Toto Wolff (ora al 30%) saliranno… - Gianludale27 : Mercedes ha anche confermato l'ingresso di INEOS come shareholder all'interno del team. Le quote della squadra sara… - GR_Mascolo : RT @EricssonItalia: #telco4italy Riccardo Mascolo, Head of Strategy and #5G for Industry, parla del progetto Factory56, il primo stabilimen… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Daimler and

F1, INEOS diventa terzo azionista di Mercedes. Toto Wolff rinnova, vicino alla conferma Lewis Hamilton  OA Sport
Borsa: minirimbalzo Europa, futures in rosso, Milano +0,8%
(ANSA) – MILANO, 22 DIC – Minirimbalzo per le principali borse europee dopo il tonfo della seduta precedente legato ai timori per la variante inglese del Covid. In quella che per diversi mercati è la ...
Wolff: "Sarò ancora team principal, ma in futuro ad o presidente esecutivo"
Toto Wolff spiega il motivo del rinnovo come team principal, anticipando però che il futuro lo vedrà impegnato in un ruolo più dirigenziale con l'azienda e lontano dai circuiti ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Daimler and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Daimler and Daimler Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership