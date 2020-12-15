Oliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini RubateSelvaggio dopo la finale di All Together Now il nuovo singolo Non ...CD Projekt RED si scusa per il disastro Cyberpunk 2077 su Old-GenCome velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborso

Trust Project Announces New European Partners in Global News Network (Di martedì 15 dicembre 2020) Newest sites expand Trust Project's impact during major health and economic crisis PACIFICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The Trust Project, a Global nonprofit dedicated to transparency, accuracy and diversity in News, today announced the addition of News Partners in Spain and Belgium, further expanding its Network of more than 200 News outlets around the world. The Trust Indicators, shown by all participating sites, help people easily distinguish journalism with integrity from rumor and deception – critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trust Project momentum accelerates in Spain with 20 Minutos, the third major Newspaper ...
