Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk | ore 21 00 | le formazioni ufficiali

Le scelte ufficiali di Conte e Luis Castro per il match di Champions League tra Inter e Shakhtar Donetsk

DIRETTA Champions League, Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk | Le formazioni UFFICIALI LIVE
Sfida decisiva per l’Inter di Antonio Conte nell’ultima giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League: avversario è lo Shakhtar Con un orecchio teso a Madrid, per aggiornamenti sul risultato di ...
Come vedere Inter-Shakhtar in streaming da smartphone e tablet
Come vedere Inter-Shakhtar in streaming da dispositivi mobile? E’ questa la domanda che in tanti si stanno facendo ed ora vi diamo la risposta.
