PROMISE Technology Empowers Creative Professionals Who Use Adobe Creative Cloud to Push Boundaries with Seamless Collaborative Video Editing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology Inc., the leading storage ...

PROMISE Technology Inc., the leading storage solutions provider, today announced the global availability of its latest series, PegasusPro Series storage solution. Marking years of developing solutions for Adobe® Creative Cloud® users, the new series offers Seamless integration with the industry-leading Video Editing software, Adobe Premiere® Pro, which enables PegasusPro Series to support digital Collaborative Editing of 4K/5K Video formats over 10G Ethernet. with the PegasusPro's Thunderbolt™ 3 and 10G network ports, uploading and sharing high-resolution Video is ...
