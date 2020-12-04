PROMISE Technology Empowers Creative Professionals Who Use Adobe Creative Cloud to Push Boundaries with Seamless Collaborative Video Editing (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
PROMISE Technology Inc., the leading storage solutions provider, today announced the global availability of its latest series, PegasusPro Series storage solution. Marking years of developing solutions for Adobe® Creative Cloud® users, the new series offers Seamless integration with the industry-leading Video Editing software, Adobe Premiere® Pro, which enables PegasusPro Series to support digital Collaborative Editing of 4K/5K Video formats over 10G Ethernet. with the PegasusPro's Thunderbolt™ 3 and 10G network ports, uploading and sharing high-resolution Video is ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PROMISE TechnologyUn chip RISC-V promette di demolire Apple M1. Ecco chi c'è dietro e di cosa si tratta
La californiana Micro Magic afferma di aver messo a punto un core basato su ISA RISC-V che non teme confronti, nemmeno l'interessantissimo Apple M1 su base ARM, grazie a frequenze intorno ai 5 GHz e c ...
Minuscole gocce viventi diventano fabbriche di idrogeno
Minuscole gocce 'viventi' diventano fabbriche di idrogeno e una promessa per l'energia del futuro. Sono a base di zuccheri e racchiudono cellule di alghe (ANSA) ...
