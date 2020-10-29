AIT Worldwide Logistics' UK facilities earn priority customs clearance as Authorized Economic Operators (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Global transportation Logistics leader earns international mark of supply chain security, quality ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The European Commission's Taxation and customs Union recently approved AIT's three U.K. locations—Exeter, London and Manchester—as Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs), granting the facilities priority customs clearance treatment. "We're proud to be able to spotlight our U.K. facilities' dedication to excellence with this globally acknowledged endorsement and delighted to offer even speedier customs clearance services for our clients as a result," said AIT Executive Vice President Greg Weigel. "With the potential of a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
For more information on the Authorized Economic Operators program, visit www.gov.uk. About AIT Worldwide Logistics AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over ...
