Regenerate, Recycle, Resist: Innovation Restarts With WORTH Partnership Project at the Dutch Design Week (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) BRUSSELS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Design jewellery made With charcoal, modular lighting systems With remote control functions to customize the ambience of your surroundings, backpacks made of mycelium skin (a fungus organism): sustainability, customization and a strong incorporation of technology are the key drivers to the new generations of European Designers who, under the WORTH Partnership Project, an initiative funded by the COSME programme of the European Union, will take part in the Virtual Dutch Design Week. From October 17th to 23rd, every morning at 10.00AM on the WORTH YouTube channel, 7 amazing videos will show how European Designers have interpreted
Ogni mattina alle 10.00 sul canale YouTube di WORTH, gli ultimi progetti di economia circolare, produzione digitale, materiali ad alte prestazioni, innovazione sociale e artigianalità 4.0 dei designer ...
