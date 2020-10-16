Regenerate | Recycle | Resist | Innovation Restarts With WORTH Partnership Project at the Dutch Design Week

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) BRUSSELS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/jewellery madecharcoal, modular lighting systemsremote control functions to customize the ambience of your surroundings, backpacks made of mycelium skin (a fungus organism): sustainability, customization and a strong incorporation of technology are the key drivers to the new generations of Europeaners who, under the, an initiative funded by the COSME programme of the European Union, will take part in the Virtual. From October 17th to 23rd, every morning at 10.00AM on theYouTube channel, 7 amazing videos will show how Europeaners have interpreted ...