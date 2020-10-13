CGTN: Peng Liyuan sends congratulatory message to UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/
China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, also United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for the advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, sent a congratulatory message to the award of UNESCO via a video on October 12. Read the original article here. In her message, Peng expressed congratulations to Prize-winners from Sri Lanka and Kenya. In 2015, China established the Girls' and Women's Education Award with UNESCO, and Peng mentioned that there are millions of people who devote their life for the ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN PengCGTN: la first lady cinese auspica la parità di genere e la fine della povertà Agenzia ANSA
CGTN PengSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Peng