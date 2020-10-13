Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

CGTN | Peng Liyuan sends congratulatory message to UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women' s Education

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, also United Nations Educational, ...

CGTN: Peng Liyuan sends congratulatory message to UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020)

China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, also United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for the advancement of Girls' and Women's Education, sent a congratulatory message to the award of UNESCO via a video on October 12.  Read the original article here. In her message, Peng expressed congratulations to Prize-winners from Sri Lanka and Kenya. In 2015, China established the Girls' and Women's Education Award with UNESCO, and Peng mentioned that there are millions of people who devote their life for the ...
CGTN: la first lady cinese auspica la parità di genere e la fine della povertà  Agenzia ANSA
