Imbio Partners with Genentech to Develop Imaging Diagnostics for Lung Diseases (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Imbio, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical Imaging analysis, has partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to Develop quantitative Imaging Diagnostics for Lung Diseases. The multi-year agreement leverages Imbio's technical, regulatory and commercial expertise to build and deploy medical Imaging AI technology for use in research, clinical trials, and clinical practice. David Hannes, CEO of Imbio commented, "We are excited to partner with Genentech and we look forward to bringing unique solutions to the field of pulmonary Imaging together. ... Leggi su iltempo
