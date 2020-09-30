Vexos receives Health Canada Approval for the MVM Ventilator (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services provider, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM) Ventilator for use under Interim Order. In May, Vexos signed a contract with the Government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 MVM units as part of the national mobilization to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Vexos will now start shipping the MVM Ventilators to the Government of Canada. The MVM Ventilator, developed by the International MVM Group, and manufactured by Vexos is an innovative, simple but powerful Ventilator designed to address the ... Leggi su iltempo
