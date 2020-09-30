Riprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e Warzone

Tongji SEM Ranked 31st in FT 2020 Masters in Management Ranking

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28th, 2020, Financial Times officially released ...

On September 28th, 2020, Financial Times officially released its 2020 Global Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking. Tongji SEM's Master in Management program Ranked 31st in the world and 2nd in China. It has been Ranked among the top 50 in the world for five consecutive years. FT MiM Ranking is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, independent and objective data survey, comprehensive and in-depth evaluation system. It is one of the globally recognized authoritative Rankings in the field of business education. The Ranking consists of 24 sub-indicators in four categories to comprehensively evaluate the ...
