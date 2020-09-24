Cycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 24 - America's Chloe Dygert suffered a nasty crash as she was defending her time-trial title at the Cycling world championships at Imola on Thursday. The 23-year-old was half way through the ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cycling AmericanCycling: American Dygert suffers bad crash at worlds
ROME, SEP 24 - America's Chloe Dygert suffered a nasty crash as she was defending her time-trial title at the cycling world championships at Imola on Thursday. The 23-year-old was half way through the ...
Cycling AmericanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cycling American