Welcome to the Blumhouse: trailer e dettagli dei primi 4 film horror in arrivo su Amazon

Amazon ha svelato i quattro trailer degli horror Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye e Nocturne, che vanno a comporre il progetto antologico Welcome to the Blumhouse. Amazon Prime Video ha diffuso trailer e dettagli dei primi 4 film del progetto horror Welcome to the Blumhouse: Black Box, The Lie, Evil Eye e Nocturne. Amazon Studios & Blumhouse Television hanno unito le forze per realizzare una serie di horror e thriller che celebrano la diversità per autori, trama e cast. Tutti i film saranno disponibili su Amazon Prime Video a ottobre.

