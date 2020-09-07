TerraPay announces the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of the Board (Di lunedì 7 settembre 2020) THE HAGUE, Netherlands and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Ron Vollebregt as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Ron joins TerraPay as a global entrepreneur with over 25 years of rich experience in Payments, most of that as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at GlobalCollect, a leading provider of international payment services. Following this, he has remained active in the industry frequently advising both investors and payment companies. Currently, Ron also serves as a Board Member of SlimPay, a Paris-based company providing payment services for the subscription economy, and of Yoco, based in Cape Town and addressing offline and online payment needs for companies in Southern ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

