NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) - Customers can now set e-mandate on UPI platform to perform recurring payments of upto Rs. 2000; for amount above Rs. 2000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN - Customers can now enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments such as mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments among others - The facility to provide millions of UPI users convenience, safety while making recurring payments MUMBAI, India, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Mumbai National payment Corporation of India (NPCI) said that ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : NPCI introduces Noci si aggiudica la qualifica di “Città che legge” per il biennio 2020-2021 NOCI24.it NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment

"Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, "The launch of UPI AutoPay is a step ahead in India's journey towards digitization. We have been witnessing a lot of changes in the way customers are making recurring ...

"Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, "The launch of UPI AutoPay is a step ahead in India's journey towards digitization. We have been witnessing a lot of changes in the way customers are making recurring ...