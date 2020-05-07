All Stars Racing Night : Live Streaming video tv, Motogp contro ...Quanti soldi sono? Ecco il gioco su Facebook e la possibile soluzionePaolo Bonolis : Con Mediaset rapporto d'amore fatto anche di litigi, ...Si arrende il primo imprenditore, morto suicida. Governo, non ti ...Salvini, missile al Governo: Conte pensa più agli immigrati che alle ...Coronavirus, Decreto maggio : alberghi, bar, ristoranti, non si ...Adele magra e irriconoscibile con la dieta SirtScontro USA Cina : Il Coronavirus dal laboratorio di virologia di ...Sondaggi: la Lega si salva grazie a Zaia ma cala, trionfo Meloni, ...In Trentino un orso tenta di salire in un appartamento | VIDEO

Huobi China to Play Pivotal Role in Development of BSN

BEIJING, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's interest in blockchain technology is about to take its next ...

China's interest in blockchain technology is about to take its next step as the Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN) comes into commercial effect on April 25. The aim of this network is to allow companies and software developers to be able to plug into the BSN and build blockchain-based applications quickly and affordably. The Chinese government has envisioned a variety of use cases for blockchain infrastructure network which include smart city applications, identity registration and data storage solutions. As part of bringing this network to life, Huobi China has been nominated as one of the four underlying framework providers of BSN. This BSN network is more than just one that will operate in China. It has been proven to be effective and viable, as well as scalable in China, and has been taken globally. Hong Kong and Singapore are more than ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

L'account di Binance sul "Twitter cinese" è stato bloccato  Cointelegraph Italia
